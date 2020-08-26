Entertainment

‘I was attacked over Menzgold brouhaha’ - Obibini

Rapper, Obibini

Zylofon Music artiste Obibini has disclosed on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he was verbally attacked over the brouhaha that affected Menzgold.

The rapper and musician told host Sokoohemaa Kulua that people took to his social media pages to attack him because he was an artiste at the label owned by the CEO of Menzgold.



When asked if he was physically attacked the musician said no.

“Any time I go online, people attack me. You have a few people who would be rude when posting something online. But I understood the game. Normally I don’t reply to these messages. I understood the game.”



Being signed at Zylofon he added came with a lot of benefits.

