I was crucified for doing gospel reggae in Ghana – Mary Ghansah

Veteran musician, Mary Ghansah

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician, Mary Ghansah has disclosed the challenges she went through when she decided to do gospel reggae some years ago.

Discussing how the Gospel music genre has evolved with Stella Aba Seal and Bliss Kingg on ‘Xpressive Show’ monitored by Zionfelix.net, Mary recounted how she was crucified by a section of Christians in the country.



The woman of God said her critics stated that she was backsliding for doing gospel reggae at the time.



She was visibly happy that it has now become a norm and Christians are accepting contemporary gospel songs and genres.



The ‘Enka Ekyir’ composer also revealed the negative comments she received when she hosted a live worship and performed the song.

Mary Ghansah further talked about the record she set in the Ghanaian music scene.



Watch the video below:





