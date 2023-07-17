I was depressed for three years; I visited ritualists for help - Lawyer Nti

Actor, Lawyer Nti

Prominent Ghanaian actor on the famous Kejetia vs Makola series, Lawyer Nti, has shared his battle with depression and the unconventional path he took to seek help.

In a candid revelation on Okay FM, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh as he is known in real life reflected on the difficult period and the emotional toll it took on him.



Opening up about his struggles, Lawyer Nti emphasized the importance of sharing his story, stating, "We all face challenges that shape us and define our journey. By sharing my experience, I hope to inspire others and let them know they are not alone."



Recounting his three-year bout with depression, Lawyer Nti spoke candidly about the impact it had on his daily life, sharing that he felt trapped.



"During that period, I felt like I was trapped in a never-ending cycle of despair. It became increasingly difficult to engage with the world around me. Even simple tasks seemed insurmountable," he said.



He denied that a woman was to blame for his depression, but he did admit that it was the additional pressure he put on himself to achieve greater success in his career that contributed to his depression.



"I had set ambitious goals for myself, and when I couldn't attain them, I began questioning my worth. It was a time of profound self-reflection, where I confronted my limitations and grappled with feelings of insignificance," he revealed.

Lawyer Nti admitted to seeking guidance from one or two ritualists in his search for answers and a breakthrough.



Elaborating on this decision, he shared, "Desperation led me to explore unconventional avenues for hope. I believed that perhaps there was something beyond the ordinary that could provide the answers I desperately sought."



He went on to say that despite his encounter with the ritualist, he realized that only God could provide him with the assistance he needed.



"I learned that genuine help comes from a God, and if something is not meant for you, no external force can make it happen. It is through faith, self-reflection, and seeking the right sources of support that we can find our way forward," he stated.



