Entertainment

I was excited when Kuami Eugene posted me on social media - Efe Grace admits

Gospel Minstrel, Efe Grace has admitted that she got excited when Afropop and highlife sensation, Kuami Eugene once posted her video on his Instagram page searching for her.

This, she said during an exclusive interview with Social media Publicist and YouTuber, Skbeatz Records.



Skbeatz Records, recalling from September 2018, asked Efe Grace how she felt when she noticed that Kuami Eugene had posted a video of her singing 'Yehowa ne M'abank3se' on Instagram.



"Oh yeah, of course, I was very happy when I saw him post of me on his page ", she said.



She was further asked if she Loves Kuami Eugene, and she responded, ' I like him".



When further asked if she either likes or loves Kuami Eugene, she burst in laughter with Skbeatz Records during the interview.

On September 2018 thereabout, Kuami Eugene posted a video of Efe Grace ministering on Instagram asking of where he can find 'this lady', (Efe Grace).



Efe Grace is a sensational gospel minister who is now out with two singles titled, 'Lord Have Your Way' and 'King of Glory'.



Her fame began to shoot when she released a rendition of her father's (Reverend Mensah Bonsu) track, 'Yehowa ne M'abank3se'.



Watch the video to know more:





Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.