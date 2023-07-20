0
'I was expelled from church because I got intimate with 4 choristers' - 'Maserati' hitmaker reveals

Olakira.png Olakira is a popular afrobeats singer

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular singer, Olakira, has disclosed that he was sacked from church because he got intimate with 4 choristers.

The 32-year-old music producer made this known in an interview with TVC while recounting how he moved from being a gospel singer to becoming a secular musician.

According to him, he had to go in for therapy because he fell into depression after he was sacked.

He said: “I had my own issues as well. I got depressed at some point. I was unable to focus at some point. Everybody has their own thing. I was a gospel artiste some years back. And I had some experience with ladies. I was in the choir and I had stuff with about four choristers and I was sacked from the church."

“You know when you sing in church and you are playing keyboard people get inspired. And, when I came into the secular world, the whole thing was just crowded. It was a lot. I went for therapy. I needed to get out of that space because it was very distracting.I was raised by a single mother. So, I feel more comfortable around ladies than guys,” he added.

