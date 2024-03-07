I was into galamsey - Prophet Ogyaba recounts his struggles in life

The founder and general overseer of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba, has recounted the struggles he went through before getting to his current level.

In his narration, he stated that he did not become a renowned personality in the country overnight, but rather, he went through some challenges at the beginning of his career.



He disclosed that he got involved in small-scale mining, which is referred to as 'galamsey' in the local dialect, to raise some revenue for his upkeep.



The prophet noted that he later became a driver's mate in a VIP bus and added that he has now purchased a vehicle for the master he used to serve.



"When I started acting, I was a producer and at the same time into mining. I have languished and cried before. There is a town called Manso and its environs; I used to do galamsey there. Before I went into mining, I was a mate on a VIP bus.



"Interestingly, the man who was my master is now driving a vehicle I bought for him," he narrated when speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.

He advised members of the public to persevere in life and approach prominent people to ask about how they made it instead of criticizing them.



"When you see someone flourishing in life, go closer to him/her and find out about the history and learn from it. Always I use my life as an example for others."



Watch the video below







SB/OGB