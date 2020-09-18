I was just mourning a friend – Moesha clears air on ‘alarming’ post

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has denied suggestions she is contemplating committing suicide.

A post by the actress on Instagram has triggered comments of concern with some celebrities advising her against taking her own life.



The post which was described as alarming by some bloggers had a photo with the inscription “soon I shall become a memory.. waiting to be erased”.



But Moesha has moved to clarify the post, downplaying suggestions that she is not in the best place, emotionally.



Moesha told www.ghanaweb.com that she was mourning a friend who passed on earlier.

Moesha says she is enjoying life and has not thought of committing suicide. She insists was she just pondering over the death of a friend.



The actress disclosed that she is on location in Tarkwa where they are working on a new movie.



“I posted that because a friend is dead and I was just thinking about life. Life is short so we should enjoy it to the fullest. I’m perfectly fine and I haven’t thought of committing suicide.



“I’m currently in Tarkwa working on a movie. I will never commit suicide. I want to assure everyone that I’m doing fine and that post was meant for a departed friend”, she said.

