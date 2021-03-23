I was not bothered by controversy surrounding my wedding – Wife of Richard Agu breaks silence

Richard and Benedicta married on Saturday

Over the weekend, the attention of the whole country was shifted to Obuasi where the wedding between a military officer named Richard Agu and his now-wife, Abena Benedicta took place.

In the midst of the controversy and threats by an ex-girlfriend of the groom to disrupt the wedding, Benedicta who is now officially Mrs. Agu has broken her silence on the matter.



According to Benedicta, circumstances and facts surrounding the whole issue did not have her perturbed about any unfortunate development during the wedding.



In an interview with Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Benedicta stated that she could not be worried as her now-husband and his ex-girlfriend who had accused him of dumping her after spending her life savings on him, had actually broken up as far back as four years ago.



She reveals that when the accusations and threats first came to her attention, she consulted her then husband-to-be and suggested that they seek the counsel of her pastor on the matter.



She emphasized that she was not in any way perturbed by the matter and was of strong conviction that the wedding could not be affected.



“I was not shaken because it was not a recent matter that happened say like a year ago when I came in the picture. But four years ago, I wasn’t there, so I care less,” she stated.

“I was never scared and I was not anxious because nothing was going to happen,” She added.



Prior to the wedding on Saturday, March 20, 2021, Comfort Bliss in a notice to Richard Agu on social media indicated she will be storming Obuasi-Brahabebome when the marriage ceremony took place and demand payment of monies, she had spent on him including some amounts she spent on seeing him through military school.



The issue courted serious social media attention and saw Obuasi trending heavily on social media throughout the weekend.



Skip to 1:30 to listen to Benedicta and her pastor below:



