‘I wasn’t allowed to be myself’ – Nana Yaa Brefo speaks on Angel FM exit

Nana Yaa Brefo is a popular Ghanaian journalist

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has disclosed reasons for her abrupt departure from Angel Broadcasting Network.

In an interaction with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, Nana Yaa Brefo, who currently works with Onua FM, said she wasn’t allowed to freely operate.



According to her, although she wasn’t gagged, she simply did not feel the satisfaction that comes with her job.



“It’s about the urge to do who you are, in a particular space and that wasn’t coming. It's like no matter what, you don’t get the satisfaction. You want to relate with the people, you want to speak about the happenings in Ghana freely and at a particular point in time but no. You are a morning person; you want to do morning and so on. If these things are not coming, you want to move on. Not gag, per say, I just want me. It’s not even about the money," she expressed.



She also recounted how her former employers tried all means to influence her resignation.



“They were not happy, they tried to speak to me about it. On the first December when I presented my resignation, we talked. They tried to get me to rescind my decision, got my colleagues involved and all that but I think I had already moved on,” she added.



When asked if her new home, Media General, has met her expectations so far, she said, “I think they have all the things I need in here. I am hoping that they will give me time to build the morning show. And as promised, I will be allowed to do me."

Nana Yaa Brefo officially resigned from Angel Broadcasting Network on December 1, 2023, but publicly disclosed her departure on December 24, 2023.She joined the ABN in 2020 after working with the Multimedia Group where she was a newscaster and a presenter on Adom FM and TV.The broadcaster, on February 1, 2024, officially joined Onua FM, a subsidiary of Media General, where she was treated to a rousing welcome during the opening ceremony.EB/BB