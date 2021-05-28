I will be back on TV – Abena Korkor

• Abena Korkor is a former co-host of Ladies Circle on TV3

• Her show was suspended by the management of the TV station in April 2021



• She has announced a come back on TV



The former host of TV3’s Ladies Circle, Abena Korkor Addo has revealed plans of coming back into the media space with the explanation that she enjoys “the spotlight.”



Fans and followers who have been waiting for her return on TV following the sudden absence from the show she co-hosted with Berla Mundi and Anita Akuffo TV3 should expect her comeback.



“Definitely I will be back on TV, some people don’t like the spotlight but I like it. I always love to have an audience, even in Aburi girls I did beauty pageants and all that," said Abena Korkor in an interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



She noted that she is not certain as to what might have influenced the management of TV3 to take her off the screens. Abena Korkor intimated that the move came as a surprise to her.

However, there have been speculations that she was sacked from TV3 over some raunchy video and photos she constantly shares on her social media platform.



Abena explained that: “From dialogues, initially they said that it wasn’t because of my videos. Even my lingerie December pictures for Christmas, they used it for a proposal of a show that they wanted to do for me. Later on, they said some brands have issues with videos and pictures and they didn’t say they’ve terminated my contract. As of now, I’ve been waiting for a new contract for over a month but it hasn’t come."



When asked if she thinks Media General “politely let her go,” she answered: “Yes that what I see it as, it was really a shock to me. In my mind, I wasn’t doing anything bad to affect them."



She added: “In February during the Vals Day we did a show, The Red Room. So, you used that material I created with my own money and everything, you used to promote that show which you said was for sponsorship and everything for me to head that show. Then all of a sudden, I wear the same thing but with this, it isn’t professional. I was in my room and even encouraging another woman to embrace her stretch marks and you feel that’s an issue… they are not being straightforward with me."



