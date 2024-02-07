I will expose you if you continue to cry on social media - Big Akwes’ wife threatens

Freda is the wife of Ghanaian actor, Big Akwes

Freda, the wife of Ghanaian actor, Big Akwes has issued a stern warning to her husband who is fond of weeping on social media during engagement with his followers.

According to her, the shedding of tears by Big Akwes on social media, TikTok to be precise does not sit well with her because it creates a negative impression about their marriage in the public domain.



She noted that if it’s a way of creating content to get public attention then he should make it known rather than just shedding tears while some individuals are using it to make false claims about their marriage.



“My concern is, that the way you [Big Akwes] cry on TikTok live is becoming too much, that was not the case when you were in Ghana. So if you are creating content with the way you cry tell everyone. But the fact that people are making unnecessary comments that a woman took her overseas to clean kitchen coups, ask him if it is true.



"You have followed friends to behave this way. Why didn’t your friends give you a plane ticket to come here? No one is blocking you from going to Ghana so if you’re tired go back,” she said in a video shared by Zionfelix on his Instagram page.



Freda also went ahead to warn Big Akwes to refrain from crying on social media otherwise she would expose him to the public.



“If you don’t stop crying people would be thinking I have been maltreating you but we all know that’s not the case. If I see you crying on social media I would let everybody know who you are so you better stop crying,” she said.

According to reports, Big Akwes is currently staying with her wife, Freda in Germany.



Freda’s comment comes at a time when her relationship with Big Akwes is reported to be on the brink of collapse following marital issues and misunderstandings.



In light of the divorce rumours, neither Big Akwes nor his wife has come out to confirm the rife report about their marriage being in danger. None has denied either.



SB/BB