Entertainment

I will kill myself if Akua Donkor ever becomes president of Ghana – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha, pastor

Prophet Kumchacha has thrown a challenge to Akua Donkor on her dream to be a President in Ghana.

Prophet Kumchacha, known in private life Nicholas Osei told Halifax Ansah-Addo in a discussion monitored by Zionfelix.net on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ Show that there is no way Akua Donkor can become a president in Ghana.



He outlined three things he will do if the Ghana Freedom Party leader is able to become a president.



Prophet Kumchacha stated that he will burn his church building, overthrow the government of Akua Donkor and he will later kill himself by taking poison.



Again, Prophet Kumchacha said he give Madam Akua Donkor five billion old cedis if he garners 100,000 votes in the elections which will be held in December this year. The leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, however, did not detail why Akua Donkor cannot become a president in Ghana.

Akua Donkor, who was on the show, was not moved by the words of Prophet Kumchacha.



Watch the video below.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.