I will not reply Pamela Odame, it is not my intention to beef her – Nana Tonardo

Actor Tonardo and Pamela Odame

Actor, Nana Tonardo, has stated he is not going to reply to Pamela Odame after her recent comments on Atinka TV.

The two seem to have a little feud brewing up, but according to Tonardo that is not what he wants, hence he is not going to reply to her.



This feud was caused after Nana Tonardo revealed he had one nightstand with Pamela Odame, saying she was a prostitute when he met her then at Osu.



Pamela Odame also replied to the statement made by Tonardo on Atinka TV saying Tonardo never did anything with her and she even bought GH¢60 fuel for him that day.

In a recent video, the actor made it clear that he was not going to reply to Pamela because it is never his intention to beef her, and still insisted the lady was an ashawo.



Watch video below:



