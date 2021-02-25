I will retire from acting in 2021 – Ras Nene

Fans of Kumawood actor, Ras Nene, would have to brace themselves with the news of their favourite actor’s retirement from the movie industry.

Ras Nene, popularly known as “Lykee” for his comic roles in viral YouTube skits has revealed in an interview with ZionFelix, monitored by GhanaWeb that he will take a break from his 20-year acting career by the end of the year 2021.



“I will retire from acting this year, I have found my grounds, it’s now time to support the young ones in the industry. By the end of 2021, I will go on retirement, I am tired,” he said.



Lykee explained that he has paid his dues in the industry adding that it is now time to groom and promote upcoming actors and actresses who might need mentorship and guidance.



“I have been through a lot, I have suffered, but through it all, I had patience and trust in God. He has been good to me this past 3 years, but I have decided to quit acting this year. I want to be behind the scenes,” he stated.

When asked if he was giving up acting to venture into the work of God, Ras Nene intimated that “I appreciate what I have, there are great men in this country who have died leaving their wealth behind… every ghetto boy is a pastor, I always say this, Shatta Wale is a prophet, he says a lot of things that people don’t understand, same happened with Tupac.”



Watch the video below:



