I won’t be worried if my ‘Araba’ album does not receive any award - Adina

Adina, singer

Afro-pop artiste Adina Ndamse Thembi, known in the music industry as Adina has shared that she will not be bothered if her ‘Araba’ album does gain recognition in any award scheme.

The musician noted that she understands that every award scheme has rules and criteria it works with. Thus, if her album does not make it to the nominations or the winner of the awards, she will assume that her album did not meet the criteria.



Adina was speaking to Y97.9FM’s Nana Quasi-Wusu on the Dryve of Your Lyve’ when she shared these insights.



“If my Araba album does not win say ‘Album of the Year’ award, I believe award schemes have got their reasons and maybe from what they looked at, my album didn’t check in the boxes”, she stated.

Meanwhile, she has advised artistes to desist from letting awards determine their worth in the music industry. She noted that while awards are additions in one’s music career, the real deal is to affirm to yourself that you are good.



“Award is that thing that if you are able to get your hands on, becomes a beautiful addition especially for certain categories maybe like the vocalist category. If you get an award for say best female vocalist, you feel accomplished. Then, that is to say, that the work I am putting in is being recognized. It is a nice addition but if you have never received any award and you know in your heart that you are good and you are putting in the best, that is also fine”.



Late last year, Adina outdoored her debut album dubbed “Araba”.The album houses 10 songs with production credit to Lynx Entertainment CEO; Richie Mensah, and award-winning in-house Lynx Entertainment disc jockey, Kofi Amoako popularly called DJ Vyrusky.