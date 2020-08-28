Entertainment

I won’t campaign freely for any political party ever – Vicky Zugah

Actress Vicky Zugah

Actress and Entrepreneur Vicky Zugah has detailed how she won’t ever campaign for a political party for free ever again.

In an interview with Peace FM, she emphasized on the fact that she campaigned for a certain political party for free years ago out of the love she haboured for the party and it’s members. But in the end, she didn’t get a single pessewa and her efforts weren’t acknowledged even after the party was voted into power.



She refused to make public which party she was referring to and wouldn’t even disclose which year the incident happened, but fell silent when asked repeatedly whether it was the Nation Democratic Congress (NDC)

However, she relayed that though she hasn’t branded herself under a specific political party since then, she’ll gladly take a bag full of money and campaign for whoever makes a move in her direction.

