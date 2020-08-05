Entertainment

I won't endorse any political party because I detest partisanship - Clemento Suarez

Comedian, Clemento Suarez

Comedian and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger recently endorsed the second term bid of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after praising the free education policy by the current administration.

Afia Schwarzenegger joined the #4More4Nana campaign over the weekend when she posted on Instagram her preference for President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo against NDC’s John Dramani Mahama who she campaigned for in 2016.



However, Clemento Suarez who is also a comedian and actor has vowed never to endorse any political party in the lead up to the 2020 general elections because he detests partisanship.



“Some of my fellow comedians engage themselves in politics but I don’t want to be involved. It’s not like I don’t like politics but I detest partisanship."

“Some comedians are endorsing political parties. But I will only comment on political issues when a matter of fact concerns all of us."



“However to do a video or skit endorsing a political party to urge everyone to vote for them in the upcoming election is something I won’t bother myself,” he told Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based GBC Radio Central.

