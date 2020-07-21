Entertainment

I won’t over-brand and go hungry – Fameye to critics on his dressing

Ghanaian musician, Fameye

Sensational singer, Fameye known for producing soul touching inspirational songs has reacted to a section of music fanatics who have been on his case for his style of dressing.

The “Mati” hitmaker stated in an interview with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment that "over branding will make you go hungry”.



Fameye cited a scenario whereby a fan reached out to him to complain about his dressing stating that he was odd among his fellow musicians.



“I have to live within my means not to please anyone with extravagant lifestyle"

“Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran and many rich people dress modestly," Fameye added.



It is public knowledge that many musicians are in a bid to please the masses by indulging themselves in living flamboyant lives which affects them in the long run but that seems not to be the case of the young music star.



Fameye has released a new song with Okomfour Kwadee which he did in honour of the Ghanaian legend.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.