I would have been a billionaire by now if I were born outside Ghana - Mimi Andani

Mimi Andani is an event organizer and C.E.O of Golden Movie Awards

Ghanaian musician and event organizer, Mimi Andani, has attributed the lack of support from the government towards the creative arts industry as one of the reasons why she is not as wealthy as she believes she could be.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, she responded to the question of whether being in the creative arts industry has been worth the hassle.



According to her, it is worth it, but she acknowledged that it would have been better if she were in a country that took its creative talents seriously.



The former Big Brother Africa housemate stated that she would have been a billionaire in such a country due to the diverse talents she possesses.



“It’s worth it; it could be better if I were born in another country where creative arts were being taken seriously. I believe if I were born somewhere else, I would be a billionaire by now because I'm gifted; I can do a lot of things," she said.



Mimi Andani, who is also the C.E.O of the Golden Movie Awards, lamented the fact that the government is not taking the creative arts industry seriously and has no intention of profiting from it.



"Where I come from, they think that those of us who do these things are not serious. No government wants to take us seriously; they don't want to curtail these things, they don't want to make it a money box," she explained.

She added that the government investing in the creative arts industry would have immense benefits for both the industry and the country at large.



“As we benefit, our country benefits. So, I can say it's okay, but it could be better based on who is governing,” Mimi Andani said.



