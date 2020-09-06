Entertainment

I would have removed all his teeth by now if I were the one he scammed – Sista Afia

Dr Fordjour, aka Dr UN presented fake awards to some celebrities and politicians

Singer Sista Afia has said she would have performed a dental extraction on the organizer of the fake UN awards scheme if she were part of the recipients.

Her comment comes on the back of the social media uproar that has greeted news of a certain Dr Fordjour who went around presenting unverifiable awards to celebrities and public figures notably Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D Black etc, under the disguise auspices of the UN and Kofi Annan Foundation.



Interetesintingly, the man under question has shared videos bragging about how clever he was to set up all these people for public ridicule.



This has infuriated Sista Afia who has said the worst experience would have been visited on Dr Fordjour if she were a recipient of the quack awards.



See her tweet below:

Chalie! this man lucky ooo if it was me that he did that too all his teeth go comot ????. pic.twitter.com/ZQd0hVxYtU — #STREET OUT NOW ????QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) September 5, 2020

