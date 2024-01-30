If I were Akufo-Addo, I would start implementing Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy – LilWin

LilWin is a popular Ghanaian actor

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has endorsed the 24-hour economy policy initiative by former president, John Dramani Mahama as he seeks another term in office.

According to him, he would have started implementing the 24-hour economy policy if he were in the shoes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since he is in government, adding that it would help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to gain more support from Ghanaians ahead of the general elections.



He lauded the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama for introducing a policy that will aid in the creation of jobs to curb the mass unemployment issues in the country.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, LilWin applauded Joh Mahama for the 24-hour economy policy he intends to implement if he wins the general elections.



“This 24-hour economy policy means Mahama is a smart man. If I were Akufo-Addo, I would start implementing the 24-hour economy policy but maybe Mahama could report him to the police for stealing his idea.



"It means if every company takes 200 workers, with this they would employ 400 people because of the shift system. Since Akufo-Addo is in government he can start it, there is nothing they can do. Maybe Mahama could sue them looking at the way he has taken it seriously,” he said.

What is 24-hoour economy system?



The 24-hour economy is simply an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various sectors in an economy operate both at night and in the day.



In other words, there would be a night economy and a day economy.



The 24-hour economy will also be in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant during the day as it is at night to create more employment opportunities.

So essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.



Since John Mahama made known his intension to introduce it, he has faced vehement criticism and commendation from some sections of the public.



