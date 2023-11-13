If Stonebwoy didn't get a Grammy nomination, so what? - Ola Michael fires critics

Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michael, has descended on persons who are making mockery of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy for not getting a Grammy nomination.

According to him, Stnebwoy did not err in his decision to publicize the news about his Fifth Dimension album being considered by the Grammy for nomination because it could help market his brand on the global stage.



The media personality urged Stonebwoy to remain focused and continue doing his best and he is optimistic that he will one day win the much coveted Grammy award and his critics will turn out to be his ‘loudest praise singers.’



Ola Michael chided some individuals who took to social media to ridicule Stonebwoy for not getting a Grammy nomination and urged them to do better.



“So I like the fact that people are trolling him but wait, when he wins the Grammy these same people will be the loudest praise singers and it is part of us. I know he is so mature to the point that he is not paying attention to some of these things because he knows what he wants and he is going for it.



"I mean if you don’t get a Grammy nomination so what? If you get it fine but if you don't just go on and do your work,” he said while speaking on the United Showbiz programme and monitored by GhanaWeb.

In addressing the issue concerning people criticizing him for publicizing his Grammy consideration on social media, he said, “This marketing could attract somebody’s attention to your brand because if someone sees it they may want to know more about him and could get you some attraction.



“ So nothing wrong with publicizing the consideration, it is only people who don’t understand would blame him for that. In this world people don’t want to be part of your struggles, they always want you to win then they will ascribe themselves to you, that’s how the world is.”



Background



Despite high expectations from fans, no Ghanaian names were included in the nominees' list for the prestigious 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.



Notable Ghanaian acts, including Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, were snubbed despite their albums being widely praised and having the potential to compete in the new Best African Music Performance category.

Prior to the release of the nominee list, artistes like MOG Music and Amaarae were reported to be considered for the Grammys.



However, with the release of the official nominee list for the 2024 Grammys, no Ghanaian acts were featured, leaving the social media landscape shocked and disappointed.



Many speculated the absence of Ghanaian names was due to a lack of push or lobbying from the acts.



Others saw it as a lack of support, promotion and recognition for the Ghanaian music industry, others saw the absence as a wake-up call to the Ghanaian industry to do better.



Stonebwoy in particular was subjected to ridicule by some individuals on social media for missing out on Grammy nomination.

