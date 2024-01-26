If you can’t help Funny Face, shut up and stop bashing him - Pascaline Edwards to critics

Pascaline Edwards is a veteran Ghanaian actress

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards, has chided persons who are criticising embattled comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng well known as Funny Face after he made his financial woes known to the public.

According to her, people who are lambasting Funny Face for opening up about his financial challenges should be wary of their actions because it could happen to anyone at any point in time.



She stated that she was not surprised by Funny Face coming out to solicit financial support due to some challenges he has grappling with in recent times that have deepened his woes.



Speaking in an interview with Pulse and monitored by GhanaWeb, Pascaline Edwards entreated the general public to support Funny Face in such a troubling moment and called on critics to desist from attacking him.



"I'm not surprised that Funny Face is broke. See, Funny Face's case is a dicey one. The guy has gone through hell and back so why wouldn't he be broke? He's trying to pick up the pieces. When somebody is broke and is suffering, he has to say it. But in Ghana, if you say it, then you have a problem.



"I was reading somewhere and some people were bashing him and saying all sorts of things about him. Charlie, if you have not crossed the river before, you would not know. So don't talk about it. When it gets your turn you might even hang yourself. So let's thank God that he's still alive and he's saying he's broke. If you have some help him,” she said.



Funny Face recently shared on his social media platform the financial crisis he is battling with that has hindered him from seeing his children for a couple of years.

He called on the general public to come to his aid and support him with any amount that would help his situation.



The news was met with mixed reactions on social media where some people doubted the authenticity of his claims.



Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, and other personalities have contributed some money to support him.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



