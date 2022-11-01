Imbeciles! - KKD to persons who make decisions based on party lines

Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), has stated that it is unwise for Ghanaians who claim to be die-hard supporters of the country's main political parties (New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress) to deny the truth and throw their weight behind politicians even when they make unwise decisions.

KKD has described persons who think on party lines as imbeciles who do not have the nation's interests at heart.



It breaks his heart to see citizens deny the truth in a bid to make their party look good in the eyes of Ghanaians.



"I hate to say this but those who are die-hard party aficionados are next to imbeciles because if your thinking doesn't start from 'is it true, is it false?



"Is it right or is it wrong, is it wise or is it foolish? But your first consideration is, is it NPP or NDC? You are next to an imbecile," KKD disclosed in an interview on Joy News on October 31.



The renowned broadcaster also hammered the need for the president to dismiss the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for his woeful performance. He also tagged the minister as a greedy man.

“Ken must go! Ken must go because there has been too much thievery under him...You have embarrassed us, you have disgraced our fathers. Your father came to live a good life but you have disgraced us; you have disgraced the Akyem people and other tribes who have married into our clan because they include the Akyem, the Akuapem and the Nzema. You have disgraced us; you are greedy,” he said.



