In our days, DJs and listeners decided if our songs will be hits - FBS

Music duo, FBS

The musical group FBS has expressed their appreciation for current technology which according to them has increased the range and listenership of their music.

However, speaking with Paula Amma Broni, they said, “I call this industry a true talent industry, now. When what you are doing is good, the crowd is the judge.



“Gone were our days the people decided who was going to be the hit because we had people who decided which song was going to go on the radio.”



Additionally, they mentioned TikTok and Snapchat as social media platforms where some of their most recent songs were promoted and did so well.



According to the artiste, upcoming performers should use these social media sites to their advantage to market themselves.



“Now we have TikTok, we have the Snapchats, we have all those apps that can easily make you get the hit, trust me you are going to go.

“We knew this is our take and for the young ones out there to get good talent, the real, and be original.



“Whatever you want to do, put in more effort, and don't be like I want to sing two lines until I get the hit, no. Go all out,” they said.







ADA/WA