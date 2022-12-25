0
Menu
Entertainment

In our days, DJs and listeners decided if our songs will be hits - FBS

FBS Music duo, FBS

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The musical group FBS has expressed their appreciation for current technology which according to them has increased the range and listenership of their music.

However, speaking with Paula Amma Broni, they said, “I call this industry a true talent industry, now. When what you are doing is good, the crowd is the judge.

“Gone were our days the people decided who was going to be the hit because we had people who decided which song was going to go on the radio.”

Additionally, they mentioned TikTok and Snapchat as social media platforms where some of their most recent songs were promoted and did so well.

According to the artiste, upcoming performers should use these social media sites to their advantage to market themselves.

“Now we have TikTok, we have the Snapchats, we have all those apps that can easily make you get the hit, trust me you are going to go.

“We knew this is our take and for the young ones out there to get good talent, the real, and be original.

“Whatever you want to do, put in more effort, and don't be like I want to sing two lines until I get the hit, no. Go all out,” they said.



ADA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo