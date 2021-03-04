Industry players pay tribute to DJ Advicer

The late Happy FM radio presenter, DJ Advicer.

The entertainment industry has been thrown in a state of shock following the news of the sudden demise of celebrated radio presenter, DJ Advicer.

DJ Advicer until his demise worked as a Disc Jockey at Happy FM, an Accra-based radio station. According to information available to GhanaWeb, he passed on after a short illness on March 3, 2021.



His colleagues in the media space, including radio and television presenters, DJ’s, journalists, music producers among a host of others have expressed sentiments at his demise.



Music producer, Wei Ye Oteng, who shared a photo of him and DJ Adicer wrote, "It has always been love with my brother Deejay Advicer. God be with u. #Otengbeats #WYO #Obrafour #drumlyneent #TheSmoke #behindthesmoke."



Also, Entertainment Pundit, Dan Lartey had this to say in a Facebook post:



"Putting screenshots here wouldn't be necessary cos you didn't wait for my visit today at 4pm. You told me your ward just last Monday and I arranged with Mercy Beeto be there. Woke up this morning just to hear you're no more. Ah! Very painful Deejay Advicer. Rest in Peace! Eeeeiiiiiiiiiii."

