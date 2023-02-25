1
Interesting scenes from Dr. K Badu’s 60th birthday party

K BADU AND CO.png Dr. K Badu swamped by his colleagues including Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CEO of K. Badu Agro Chemicals and Chain of Companies, Dr. Augustine Kofi Badu, has held a lush party in Accra to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The ‘all-white’ party was held at the forecourt of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club building where members were gathered in full jolly.

Notable among those present were, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, COP Kofi Boakye, Managing Director for Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, and many others.

The celebrant was swamped by his colleagues, led by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, as they danced the night away.

Plush décor, lightning, great live band performances, and a garage filled with exotic cars were captured at the venue.

Not forgetting the ‘jams’ session when patrons, particularly, members of the East Legon Executive club, took to the dancefloor to exhibit their dance moves.

Watch the videos below;

EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
