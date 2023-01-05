Is Kanye West in Ghana?

Kanye West

Unconfirmed reports say Kanye West is in Ghana as the American rapper readies for the Black Star Line Festival scheduled for January 6, 2023, at the Black Star Square.

A tweet from broadcaster Ebenezer Donkor on January 5, 2023, said the rapper, according to information available to him, would perform at the event.



“I'm gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” his tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



“Like Kanye is in Ghana already? This festival will be lit!” entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie responded.



Many music lovers have since been asking if Kanye is in Ghana and will make an appearance at the free concert.



Meanwhile, nydjlive.com reports that American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has been seen having a good time in Ghana ahead of the concert.

In a short clip seen on YouTube, the actor is seen in the company of Michael Blackson, Jeremih, Vic Mensa, and Chance The Rapper as he reaches out to Sway Calloway during a party held at the Play Ghana Club.



The Black Star Line Festival is curated by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa and will see performances from Chance himself, Erykah Badu, T Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, M.anifest and fellow Chicago-born hip-hop artist Vic Mensa.





