It could be that Dr. Grace Boadu died due to a spiritual attack - Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has said that the sudden demise of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gift Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu could be a result of a spiritual attack.

According to him, being an herbal doctor requires one to be spiritually efficient and powerful to overcome attacks that one may face in healing somebody.



He stated that Dr. Grace Boadu’s death could be attributed to the fact that she could not withstand a spiritual attack that she encountered for healing an individual of a sickness that is backed by a stronger spirit.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Manu bemoaned the unexpected demise of Dr. Grace Boadu which has shocked some sections of the public.



“Nobody could tell this woman [Dr. Grace Boadu] would die like this. Anyone who practices herbal medicine faces attacks sometimes because some sicknesses are backed by spirits. You can’t practice herbal medicine without not being strong spiritually.



"That’s why some people die if their spirits are not stronger than the one behind a particular sickness. It could be that she healed somebody and the spirit behind the sickness attacked her and she died,” he said.

Kwaku Manu also lauded the late Dr. Grace Boadu’s health facilities, “She is one of the outstanding herbalists in the country. I have been to her hospitals in Kumasi and Accra and it looks very nice. She looks good on the outside but maybe she is battling with some issues personally.”



The heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.

