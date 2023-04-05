It feels unnatural to dedicate my life to one person - Wanlov discloses

Wanlov the Kubolor discusses his ideology on marriage with Doreen

Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor has expressed his opinion on dedicating one's life to one person in a recent interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment.

Wanlov, who is known for his unorthodox views on life and relationships, stated that he cannot dedicate his life to one person because it feels unnatural to him.



"I don't think I will dedicate my life to one person and be like me and you. I can't; it doesn't feel normal to me. It feels unnatural to me to dedicate my life to one person.



“It feels like the eggs and one-basket thing. Your emotions. Your feelings, your dreams. You can't store it all on one hard drive," he said.



For Wanlov, the idea of putting all his emotions, feelings, and dreams into one person does not sit well with him.



He believes that it is risky to entrust everything to one person and that it goes against human nature to do so.



"I have never been in a relationship before since I was a teenager that ever worried me. I have trained myself to not go deep," he added.

Wanlov revealed that he has never been in a relationship that worried him.



He stated that he has trained himself not to go deep into relationships, and he believes that is the reason why he has never experienced the pain of heartbreak.



"I can't imagine loving someone, and when I don't see them, I can't sleep, eat, or do other stuff. I can't imagine it," he said.



Wanlov also expressed his inability to comprehend the intensity of love that requires one to be unable to function when away from their partner.



He believes that love should not be an all-consuming force but rather a natural part of life that complements other aspects of one's life.



