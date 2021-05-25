It is always fun working with Sarkodie – Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian musician, Kwesi Arthur

One of Ghana’s youngest award-winning Hip-hop/rap artistes, Kwesi Arthur, has asserted that although Sarkodie is one of the biggest artistes in the country, he does not look down on younger artistes but rather, he is very friendly and fun to work with.

Speaking on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, he told Kojo Manuel that, “Sark is also from where I am from. He is from Community 9 and my grandma always sends me to go and get drugs for her around his hood so I pass by his house most of the time. It’s always fun to work with him because he’s from where I’m from and he’s been able to achieve so much. It’s always mad when we link up.”



Kwesi went on to confirm speculations being made from the video spotted on social media of the two that hinted that they were working on a collaboration.



“We have worked on a project and we are going to release it. It is not something I have to talk about. I’ll rather wait till the song is dropped and then I can tell you everything about it”, he revealed.

Kojo Manuel, eager to get a little more detail from him about the hard collaboration, asked him if he has not been given the go-ahead by his team to talk about it to which the rapper replied that he does not want to ruin their promo plans for the song.



“We have promo plans so don’t worry. When the time is due, I’ll let you know,” the rapper assured.