It is senseless to respond to 'fingering' video - Lutterodt

Marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt

Popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor George Lutterodt says it is senseless for him to respond to persons who have attacked him for allegedly fingering a lady on live television.

Counsellor Lutterodt recently appeared on a show on UTV called “Red Light” hosted by Vicky Zugah and was said to have fingered a lady.



The situation sparked outrage among Ghanaians with some slamming him and the television channel.



When confronted with the issue on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said those attacking him should watch the full and stop the needless attacks.

During the show, Lutterodt among other things, pressed the back-side of the lady a couple of times before he finally decided to put her on the bed they had made in the studio for further ‘reaching’.



But the counsellor says it would be senseless for him to respond to an edited video and until people watch the full video, he would not react.



He told sit-in host Maame Yaa Fra.