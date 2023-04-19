0
It’s bad for women to depend on men for survival - Maya Blu

Maya Blu Djah.png Singer, Maya Blu

Ghanaian female artiste, Maya Blu, has revealed that it’s bad for any woman to depend on a man for survival.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with blogger and journalist, Attractive Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, in Ho during the VGMA jam, Maya Blu said that there’s nothing more precious and sweet than a woman working hard and having her own money.

The female artiste who has been nominated in the ‘Unsung’ category for this year’s VGMA, and had the privilege to perform one of her popular songs titled ‘Good girl no they pay’ also said that being a good girl doesn’t pay.

Explaining, she said the song is actually her personal love story. According to her, she wrote and recorded the song which literally means if you are a good girl it doesn’t mean your man will stay beside you and never leave.

She narrated how she sacrificed herself a lot in her own relationship with hopes of keeping the man but the man ended up stabbing her in the back.

“When both of us are hungry, I make sure he eats before I eat. I did everything that a woman is supposed to do for a man to be happy,” she said.

