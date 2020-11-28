It's barbaric, savagery to hate me for endorsing a political party - Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife musician, Rex Omar

‘Abiba’ hitmaker, Rex Owusu Marfo popularly known as Rex Omar has questioned why most professionals partake in active partisan politics but those in the entertainment industry who do the same are hated.

“At the same time, I don’t see why if a musician decides to engage in active partisan politics we should have a problem with that. Lawyers do politics, medical doctors do politics, so there is no one born with politics embossed on their forehead. We have teachers who do politics and we also have pastors who do politics so why do we have a problem with those in the entertainment industry when they venture into politics?” he asked.



Rex Omar responded to the question of why it is risky for those in the entertainment industry to engage in political endorsement in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He answered “It is Ghana that, excuse me to say, we’re not so enlightened that’s why we make political endorsement look very risky. When someone is selling milk and a musician is told to do a song for the promotion of the milk, why don’t we insult that musician? We all accepted in the year 1992 that we want multi-party democracy and this means that we can’t all believe in one particular political ideology.

“The constitution has given us the green light and so a political party is free to engage the services of a musician for a song to help in their campaign. So if you’re lucky and you get approached, then you do the campaign song for the money but I don’t understand why someone would say that because a musician has done a song for a certain political party, I won’t buy that musician’s song again”, he added.



Rex Omar fumed at the people who swear never to patronize the works of someone in the entertainment industry who has openly endorsed a political party and called for a change in narrative.