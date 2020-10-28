It’s expensive to feature female artistes in Ghana – Patience Nyarko explains why she works alone

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has explained why she has never featured any female Gospel musician in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ program, Patience Nyarko stated that most of these musicians charge a lot before they accept to do features with anyone.



Patience further stressed that there is a lot of money involved if an artiste wants an international collaboration in the Gospel industry.

She argued that features are not ways to determine that there is love among musicians in the country.



Meanwhile, she easily mentioned the male Gospel musicians she has worked with, which include Brother Sammy.