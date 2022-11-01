It's nonsensical to keep Ofori-Atta till the IMF deal is completed - Bullgod

Bullgod has added his voice to the many calls for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be dismissed over the recent poor economic situation of the country.

Already, the several rants by citizens for the president to take action have fallen on deaf ears, with Akufo-Addo rather asking people to hold on until Ofori-Atta concludes negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a recent interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV, the artiste manager, Bullgod, indicated that it doesn’t make sense for the president to keep the minister in office until the IMF deal pushes through.



“I just saw that the president asked that we give the finance minister three weeks for the IMF program. That's nonsensical. It doesn't make any sense. Is he the only one who can negotiate this deal?



“What if he dies tomorrow? The deal will not go on? Are we running a one-man financial institution or ministry? What are we talking about? Because of chobo, he doesn't want to go? Oh no! Let's be honest,” he said.



According to Bullgod, everything happening with the finance minister doesn't sit well with him.



“Me, I don't want to be diplomatic about anything because before somebody will take something or get something, why should it be him? I don't understand. Let's look at it from that angle. It's very common.

“It's simple, it's basic. All that talk, it doesn't even make any sense. Why should that person be there when everybody is calling that he should leave? Me, I want the president to leave,” he added.







ADA/EA