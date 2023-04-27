It was all for hype; Fuse ODG disappointed me - Feli Nuna claps back

Fuse ODG and Feli Nuna

Fuse ODG in an April 2023 interview with 3FM explained that female vocalist, Feli Nuna whom he signed on his Off Da Ground Records was not impatient, the reason why she exited the label despite the bigger plan he had for her music career.

“I did not stop working with Feli. I felt she could be more patient. She just wanted to see quicker results, and we had just been working for a year," Fuse ODG shared.



Feli Nuna who failed to respond to her former boss's accusation at the time has finally replied with her side of the story.



The singer who recently released a single titled 'BumBum' in a series of tweets in the last few days opened up on how the British-Ghanaian Afrobeats musician let her down.



On her account, she failed a lot of challenges but still kept her cool only for her to be labelled as impatient.



According to Feli, Fuse just signed her for hype, there was no plan to elevate her brand like she thought.

"At this point, I believe Fuse ODG signed me to his label for hype. Just for show. He wasn't ready to do the work. I really had high hopes. Fuse disappointed me tbh," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



In a separate post to Fuse, she wrote: "Never confuse laziness, procrastination, negligence, incompetence or inefficiency for patience. God helps those who help themselves."



Fuse's record label aimed at promoting talents from Ghana signed Feli Nuna in July 2021. This was widely published by the team.



Following the contract signing, this is what Fuse said: “Ghana is blessed with a lot of amazing female talents who need to be amplified and one of such is Feli Nuna. Feli Nuna is extremely talented and with the best resources, network at hand at Off Da Ground, we are ready to take her to the heights she deserves.”



Popular among Feli's songs include, 'Towel', 'Afro Magic', 'Love Me Now' and 'Gelaway'.

If for anything at all I was tooooo patient for enduring the excruciating term of the 2 year contract amidst all these challenges.



And yeah you would never have guessed because I wear it well.



I don't look like what I've been through.

Never confuse laziness, procrastination, negligence, incompetence or inefficiency for patience. God helps those who help themselves.

At this point I believe Fuse ODG signed me to his label for hype. Just for show. He wasn't ready to do the work.



I really had high hopes.



Fuse disappointed me tbh.

I'm in my big girl pants era enjoying my peace of mind and regaining my mental health and this vawulence found me. Oh Gawd! ????????‍♀️

Either way we meeeeeeeuuuvvveee!!!!

