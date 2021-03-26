It would be good news for my wife to divorce me - Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutterodt

Counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has laughed off media reports of threats by the wife to divorce him.

He says it would be good news for his wife to divorce him.



Speaking on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he disputed the media reports of the threat of divorce from the wife.



He said women who want to divorce their husbands don’t threaten them but peacefully walk away.



According to Counselor Lutterodt, his wife is enjoying the marriage and will never walk away as reported by some media houses.

Speaking to the sit-in host Maame Yaa Fra, he said he has brought honour to the wife and her family hence there was no way she would seek divorce.



In his view, no other man would marry the wife because he [Counsellor] has no match of a man to marry her.



Some media reports claimed that the wife of the Counsellor had threatened to divorce him for allegedly fingering a lady on live tv.



But he refuted the reports and laughed it off.