0
Menu
Entertainment

Iyanya buys 18 karat Gold Caveman watch

Iyanya And Anthony Dzemefe Iyanya with the CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzemefe

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Popular Nigerian music star Iyanya is seen with CEO of Ghana’s global standard premium watch brand Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe along with a customized IYANYA 18-karat Gold Heritage watch and a Caveman Erotica Watch.

As part of his media tour in Ghana to promote his recently released album, the artist has added to his watch collection an expensive and luxurious watch from Caveman.

He is among the top Nigerian celebrities to have a wallet-busting collection from the Ghanaian Brand Caveman Watches alleged to be worth over $40,000

The Caveman 18K Gold Heritage Watch is one that showcases premium luxury through top craftsmanship and watchmaking.

Owned by multiple Award-winning entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Caveman Watches is the first Ghanaian-made watch brand featured in the New York Times as the biggest emerging luxury brand from Africa and has received endorsements from influencers and celebrities across Africa and the rest of the world.



Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract