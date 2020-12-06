Jackie Appiah refurbishes a center for sickle cell patients as she celebrates her birthday

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has handed over a newly renovated daycare department for children with sickle cell to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, December 5, 2020

According to the actress, the project is her own little way of giving back to the less privileged in society.



Speaking on her motivation behind renovating a sickle cell centre, Jackie said losing a friend to the illness inspired her to put smiles on the faces of sickle cell patients, particularly children.



She said spending time at the daycare centre will lessen the pain of the children.

Jackie Appiah, however, thanked the management of the Korle-bu Teaching hospital for granting her permission to embark on such a project.



Watch full video below:





