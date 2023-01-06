Jay Z has investments in Ghana - Dave Chappelle reveals

Shawn Corey Carter, alias Jay Z

American showbiz giant Shawn Carter, alias Jay Z has investments in Ghana, comedian Dave Chappelle has disclosed.

Chappelle, who is in Ghana for a show, revealed that Jay Z showed him pictures of the said properties recently when he contacted him with respect to his visit to Ghana.



Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador who was at an event attended by Chapelle dubbed “A conversation with Chance and a special guest,” at the University of Ghana on January 5, posted the revelation in tweet.



His post read: "Two big revelations made at the session with Dave Chapelle: 1. Multiple Grammy award winning HipHop rapper, Jay Z has properties in Ghana, according to Dave Chappelle. Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together."



Chappelle, in Ghana since January 3, is expected to perform at the anticipated Black Star Line Festival scheduled for January 6, 2023, at the Black Star Square in Accra.



The event is part of activities marking the Black Star Line Festival put together by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.

