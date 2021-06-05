Jey Luchy features Medikal, Kofi Mole, Rich Kent on ‘Yagye’

Cover art for Jey Luchy's ‘Yagye’

Source: Nii Ogbamey Tetteh, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Amoah Jnr, popularly known as Jey Luchy has released yet another club banger for the streets titled ‘Yagye’.

The ‘Yagye’ hit song features award-winning rapper, Medikal; the Aporsor Gangster, Kofi Mole and Rich Kent who delivered strong bars on the song.



The ‘Gang Way’ hitmaker is known in the music industry for releasing several chart-breaking songs and his ‘Yagye’ song is one of such songs.



According to Jey Luchy, his ‘Yagye’ tune talks about how young people should focus, work hard and collect money for their hard work.

Jey Luchy proves he is a versatile lyricist on the ‘Yagye’ song while delivering some strong hooks to lead the flock of tight rappers to massacre the beat.



The beat for the ‘Yagye’ song was produced by the award-winning beatmaker, SectorMadeIt.