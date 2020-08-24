Entertainment

Joe Mettle's marriage will last because he married an Ewe woman - Lutterodt

Counselor George Lutterodt

George Lutterodt has taken a bite on Joe Mettle's marriage and opining that his marriage will last because of the tribe he has married from.

The Ghanaian gospel singer married Salomey Selassie Dzisa about a week ago and according to Counsellor Lutterodt, their marriage will last because the woman is from the Volta Region.



The counsellor explains that Asante women don't stay long in challenging marriages but Ewe women do.



"Any man who marries an Ewe woman, you have peace of mind. Ewe women are the type that when you marry them, whatever happens, they will stay in the marriage, they are not like the Asantes," he said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

According to the controversial counsellor, Fante women also stay long in challenging marries unlike women from Kwahu. He also opined that Ga women make marriages because if even they are suffering, they don't make it public.



Hear more from him in the video below:





