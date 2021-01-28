Joe Mettle's ministration comforts Konadu Agyeman Rawlings at funeral ceremony

Joe Mettle, Gospel singer

Source: Skbeatz Records

During the funeral ceremony of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, gospel minister Joe Mettle was called to perform with his team, the Love Gift.

Joe Mettle's singing touched and comforted the soul of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.



The ceremony which was held at the Black Stars Square in Accra had prominent dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the wife, Ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour and a host of others.



In a video sighted by blogger and filmmaker, Skbeatz Records, Nana Konadu was touched, feeling encouraged and comforted whilst seated when Joe Mettle sang one of his hit tracks, 'Onwanwani'.



The 2017 VGMA artiste of the year, also sang 'NARA' a Nigerian hit song by Tim Godfrey and the ended with a soothing two worship medley.















Source: Skbeatz Records