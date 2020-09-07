Entertainment

Joe Mettle’s wife reacts to rumours that she’s already a mother of two

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle and wife

The wife of Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle who’s known as Selassie has finally responded to rumours which went rife on the local cyberspace that she had two children out of wedlock before walking down the aisle with Joe.

Hitting back at critics, Selassie has subtly bashed critics who are eager to see the collapse of her marriage by successively fabricating false stories about her.



According to Selassie, people can not destroy what they don’t know.



As shared by the new wife on her Instagram stories, privacy is powerful and no can wreck a home they know nothing about and can't find.

Check out the post below:





