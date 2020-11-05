John Dumelo graduates from GIMPA with degree in Public Administration

National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the December 2020 election, John Dumelo has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration (Bsc Public Administration).

He was among hundreds of students who bowed out from the school at its 20th Congregation ceremony.



The actor cum politician already holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He is seeking to be elected as a Member of Parliament come December 7, 2020.