John Dumelo graduates from the University of Ghana with Master's in Law

John Dumelo graduated with a Master's Degree in Law

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has announced his graduation with a Master's Degree in Law, focusing on Natural Resources, from the University of Ghana.

He shared his latest academic accomplishment with his followers on social media on Friday, January 26, 2024.



He thanked God, saying, “I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law (Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana Law School today. To God be the Glory!”



This is his third master's degree after obtaining his second master's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2022.



John Dumelo is known for his diverse roles in movies such as Baby Thief, Heart of Men, 4 Play, The Game, Northern Affair, Chelsea, Adam's Apple and others.



He is also the NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the 2024 elections.

ID/OGB