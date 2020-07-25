Entertainment

John Dumelo is an excellent actor but not a politician - Socrate Sarfo

Actor cum politician John Dumelo

Ghanaian director, filmmaker, and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in Ghana, Socrate Sarfo, has stated that while he can vouch for John Dumelo as an excellent actor he cannot vouch for him as a politician.

He shared this opinion in an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show.



“John Dumelo as an actor is one of the best. And today if I am shooting a movie and he is available I will use him. We should always put our best foot forward."



"We all know our capabilities. For example I will not be able to write songs but when it comes to executive production of music, I put my money in a lot of artistes”.



According to him, his opinion is solely based on principles and evidence available to him.



He hinted that John Dumelo has not been actively involved in the activities of the creative arts industry and as such that action puts into question his leadership capabilities in politics.

“I will always assess your works. When it comes to the local politics, what is your contribution? As an industry, when a problem arises what are your leadership skills in the creative industry?"



"I have seen the voting of popular people in our industries to occupy leadership positions who at the end of the day are not able to deliver”.



“I have not seen Dumelo in any industry gathering and there are a lot of them like that. I am basing on principles. I am talking about instances. However, if someone has evidence contrary to my opinion, it is allowed”,he added.



John Dumelo, is aspiring to be a member of parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress for Ayawase West Wuogon.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.