John Dumelo tastes defeat, NDC contesting results declared by the EC

John Dumelo, Parlaimentary Candidate for the NDC

A few hours ago, the Electoral Commission at the Ayawaso West Wuogon declared that incumbent NPP MP Lydia Alhassan has won the parliamentary election beating the actor, John Dumelo.

The EC at the constituency certified that Lydia Alhassan obtained 39,851 of the votes while John Dumelo obtained 37,778 of the votes, making her the MP-elect.



However, the NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency chairman, Bismark Ayitey, has said the NDC will reject the results released by the EC.



In an interview, Bismark said they were not consulted to do a reconciliation of the numbers that were declared.



He said they are consulting the regional and national NDC party structure for advice.



About his parliamentary candidate, the constituency chairman said despite the current results, John Dumelo was doing well.

“Even if he is defeated, he still has life to live, this is not the end of life,” he said.



“The future is bright for him,” he added.



He mentioned that he will be meeting John Dumelo to decide on a statement to issue to the public.



John Dumelo has not issued any public statement since his competitor, Lydia Alhassan was announced as the winner of their contest.