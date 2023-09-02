Joyful twins arrival after heartbreaking miscarriages: Luckie Lawson happy for Selly Gally

Luckie Lawson

Ghanaian actress Luckie Lawson has expressed her heartfelt joy and support for Selly Gally and her husband Stephen Fiawoo, known as Praye Tietia from the popular music group Praye, following the recent arrival of their twins in the United States, graphic.com.gh reports.

Selly and Stephen, who have been candid about their challenges with childbirth during their eight-year marriage, have been inundated with congratulations from well-wishers, including their fellow celebrities.



Luckie Lawson, in particular, has been openly enthusiastic in extending her praise and heartfelt wishes to the new parents. She acknowledged the difficult journey Selly had endured, including miscarriages, insults, and social media trolling, and expressed her happiness at the couple's newfound joy in becoming parents.



Having witnessed Selly's struggles over the past eight years, Luckie in an interview with Graphic Showbiz emphasized the significance of this moment for the couple.



She said, "Most, if not every married woman, expects to have a baby, and it can be so disheartening and frustrating if that dream is not coming through. Trust me, motherhood is not a walk in the park. It comes with a lot of challenges but it is rewarding."



Luckie also highlighted the societal pressures that women face regarding childbirth, noting that in some cases, factors beyond an individual's control can impact their ability to have children.



She expressed her delight that Selly had given birth to twins, adding, "The stigma, the name-calling, and what have you. So I am delighted Selly has given birth and to a set of twins."

